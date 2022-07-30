UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Ahmed Junior KP Tennis Championship, Kicks Off On August 2

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The first Iftikhar Ahmed Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Championship is going to start from August 2, 2022 on the synthetic courts of the Peshawar sports Complex here.

This was stated by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil while talking to APP here on Saturday.

"All arrangements in this connection have been made for the smooth conduct of the Championship, which is being sponsored by former national tennis player Iftikhar Ahmad, who is currently coaching Tennis in Abu Dubai, UAE, he said." Umar Ayaz Khalil disclosed that players in different age group categories including U8, U12, U16 and Men singles for Media Persons.

He said Zakir Ullah and Shahayar Khan were nominated as referees for the Championship while Roman Gul would be the Director Tournament.

Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil paid tribute to former tennis player and coach Iftikhar Ahmed for organizing the competition and said that sponsors for tennis must come forward to promote the sport.

He said that the whole family and brothers of Iftikhar Ahmad were also former national tennis players and were working as qualified coaches in UAE.

