UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Ahmed Junior KP Tennis Championship From August 2

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Iftikhar Ahmed Junior KP Tennis Championship from August 2

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The first Iftikhar Ahmed Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Championship is going to start from August 2, this year on the synthetic courts of the Peshawar sports Complex here.

This was stated by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil while talking to APP here.

He said all arrangements in this connection have been made well in time for the smooth conduct of the Championship, which is being sponsored by former national tennis player Iftikhar Ahmad, who is currently coaching Tennis in Abu Dubai, UAE.

Umar Ayaz Khalils disclosed that players in different age group categories including U8, U12, U16 and Men singles for Media Persons.

He said Zakir Ullah and Shahayar Khan were nominated as referees for the Championship while Roman Gul would be the Director Tournament.

Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil paid tribute to former tennis player and Coach Iftikhar Ahmed for organizing the competition and said that sponsors for tennis must come forward in today's era of inflation. The players are facing difficulties in such a way that their morale will increase with this type of competition. He said that the whole family and brothers of Iftikhar Ahmad are also former national tennis players and now working as qualified coaches in UAE.

Related Topics

Tennis Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports UAE Dubai Iftikhar Ahmed August Family Media All From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

15 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.