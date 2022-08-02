UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Ahmed Junior KP Tennis Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Iftikhar Ahmed Junior KP Tennis Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The first Iftikhar Ahmed Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Championship got under way here at the synthetic courts of the Peshawar sports Complex on Tuesday.

Former Tennis star and now coaching in Saudi Arabia and other gulf states, Iftishar Ahmad, who is also sponsoring the Championship, formally inaugurated the Championship. Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches Roman Gul, Inam Ullah, Nouman Khan, Zakir Ullah, Shaharyar Khan, Inam Gul, players, officials and Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association and known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir were also present.

Umar Ayaz on this occasion said that all arrangements in this connection have been made well in time for the smooth conduct of the Championship, which is being sponsored by former national tennis player Iftikhar Ahmad, who is currently coaching Tennis in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dubai, UAE and other gulf states.

Umar Ayaz Khalils disclosed that players in different age group categories including U8, U12, U16 and Men singles for Media Persons are taking part. Zakir Ullah and Shahayar Khan acted as referees for the Championship while Roman Gul would be the Director Tournament.

Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil paid tribute to former tennis player and Coach Iftikhar Ahmed for organizing the competition and said that sponsors for tennis must come forward in today's era of inflation.

The players are facing difficulties in such a way that their morale will increase with this type of competition. He said that the whole family and brothers of Iftikhar Ahmad are also former national tennis players and now working as qualified coaches in the Gulf States.

In such a situation, such competitions will increase their morale. He said that soon national competitions will also be organized in Peshawar, for which planning is being done and it is hoped that national competitions will also be organized in Peshawar soon. Iftikhar Ahmad said that out of the Championship top six to eight players of various categories would be short-listed and whose practice matches would be organized with the players of Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad. He said a series of matches would also help our players to learn more skills while playing side-by-side with other top players all across the province.

Dr. Tahir said that they are also involving officials of the Germany and US in Pakistan to have separate courts for the female so that the female tennis would also be promoted.

