Iftikhar Ahmed makes 102 run off 48 balls in first intra-squad practice  

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan team, could not play due to a fractured thumb and was ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand going to start from Dec 18, 2020.

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Iftikhar Ahmed, the middle-order batsman, hit an unbeaten 102-run against just 48 balls in the first intra-squad practice match on Monday.

Batsman Abdullah Shafique could manage 38 runs while batsman Hussain Talat made just 24 runs.

From the bowling side, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf took two wickets while fast-bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hasnain could get one wicket each.

The bowlers were asked to bowl in various match-like situations to better prepare them for the challenges ahead whereas the batsmen could bat during the intra-squad match.

The first T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 18, 20.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)