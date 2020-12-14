UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iftikhar Ahmed Makes 102 Run Off 48 Balls In First Intra-squad Practice

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:36 PM

Iftikhar Ahmed makes 102 run off 48 balls in first intra-squad practice  

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan team, could not play due to a fractured thumb and was ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand going to start from Dec 18, 2020.

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Iftikhar Ahmed, the middle-order batsman, hit an unbeaten 102-run against just 48 balls in the first intra-squad practice match on Monday.

Batsman Abdullah Shafique could manage 38 runs while batsman Hussain Talat made just 24 runs.

From the bowling side, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf took two wickets while fast-bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hasnain could get one wicket each.

The bowlers were asked to bowl in various match-like situations to better prepare them for the challenges ahead whereas the batsmen could bat during the intra-squad match.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan team, could not play due to a fractured thumb and was ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand.

The first T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 18, 20.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)

Related Topics

Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez Wahab Riaz Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Hussain Talat December Afridi New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE and Israel discuss cooperation in infrastructu ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Israel export credit agenciessign landmark tr ..

12 minutes ago

Horticulturists need to enhance mango produce

13 seconds ago

Kremlin Slams as 'Bullshit' Recent UK Reports Abou ..

14 seconds ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Claims of Russia's Invol ..

16 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,092 new COVID-19 cases, 670 recove ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.