Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2024) In an impressive display of bowling, Iftikhar Ahmed led Pakistan to a 42-run victory over New Zealand in the final match of the five-game T20I series.

Winning the toss, Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi chose to bat. New Zealand's Tim Southee made an early breakthrough in the first over, dismissing debutant Haseebullah for a duck. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam then steadied the innings with a 53-run partnership. However, Ish Sodhi ended their stand in the 10th over, catching Babar (13, 24b, 1x4) at deep midwicket.

Fakhar Zaman accelerated the scoring with a quick 33 off 16 deliveries, including a boundary and four sixes. Southee claimed his second wicket as Fakhar mistimed a shot to Lockie Ferguson at long-off. Mohammad Nawaz (1) and Rizwan (38, 40b, 4x4) fell to Sodhi and Matt Henry, respectively.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen were dismissed by Ferguson and Henry, bringing Pakistan to 114-7 in 18.2 overs. Sahibzada Farhan contributed 19 from 14, and Abbas Afridi added an unbeaten 14 from six, taking Pakistan to a total of 134-8 in 20 overs.

Southee, Ferguson, Sodhi, and Henry each took two wickets.

Defending the modest total, Nawaz made an early impact by removing Rachin Ravindra for just one run in the second over. Finn Allen (22, 19b, 3x4s, 16) and Will Young (12, 11b, 2x4) fell victim to Zaman Khan and Nawaz, respectively. Iftikhar Ahmed contributed with both bat and ball, catching Young at deep square and later dismissing Tim Seifert leg-before.

As New Zealand struggled, Iftikhar claimed the wickets of Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, and Matt Henry. Usama Mir dismissed Mitchell Santner, and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi cleaned up the last two wickets, bowling out New Zealand for 92 in 17.2 overs. Iftikhar, with three wickets for 24 runs, was awarded the player of the match. Shaheen and Nawaz took two wickets each, while Zaman and Usama removed one batter apiece.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 42 runs

Pakistan 134-8, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 38, Fakhar Zaman 33, Sahibzada Farhan 19; Tim Southee 2-19, Ish Sodhi 2-22, Lockie Ferguson 2-24, Matt Henry 2-30)

New Zealand 92 all out, 17.2 overs (Glenn Phillips 26, Finn Allen 22, Tim Seifert 19; Iftikhar Ahmed 3-24, Mohammad Nawaz 2-18, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-20)

Player of the match – Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Player of the series – Finn Allen (New Zealand)