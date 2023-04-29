UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Replaces Haris In ODI Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

Iftikhar Ahmed will replace Haris Sohail in Pakistan's One-Day International squad in the last three matches against New Zealand in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Iftikhar Ahmed will replace Haris Sohail in Pakistan's One-Day International squad in the last three matches against New Zealand in Karachi.

Iftikhar will join the side in Karachi, Pakistan cricket board said in a statement on Saturday.

The replacement comes in the wake of a shoulder injury to Haris that he sustained on the eve of the first ODI. The middle-order batter landed awkwardly during a fielding drill that injured his left shoulder.

Pakistani team will fly to Karachi on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Injured Haris Sohail Iftikhar Ahmed Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram le ..

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram leads World Immunisation Week aw ..

22 seconds ago
 Dialogue between political parties essential to ge ..

Dialogue between political parties essential to get rid of current challenges: M ..

24 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Sto ..

Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Stomach Flu

25 seconds ago
 Man wanted In double murder case arrested

Man wanted In double murder case arrested

29 seconds ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women&# ..

UAE to participate in 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women&#039;s Asia and Oceania Champio ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.