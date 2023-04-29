Iftikhar Replaces Haris In ODI Squad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2023 | 08:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Iftikhar Ahmed will replace Haris Sohail in Pakistan's One-Day International squad in the last three matches against New Zealand in Karachi.
Iftikhar will join the side in Karachi, Pakistan cricket board said in a statement on Saturday.
The replacement comes in the wake of a shoulder injury to Haris that he sustained on the eve of the first ODI. The middle-order batter landed awkwardly during a fielding drill that injured his left shoulder.