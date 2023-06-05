Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

The Federal Government has transferred Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and posted him as Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has transferred Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and posted him as Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Monday, Shallwani has been posted in place of DrMuhammad Fakhre Alam Ifran, who has been appointed as Secretary Housing and Works.