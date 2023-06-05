UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Shallwani Transferred To Health Ministry

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2023 | 11:34 PM

The Federal Government has transferred Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and posted him as Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has transferred Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and posted him as Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Monday, Shallwani has been posted in place of DrMuhammad Fakhre Alam Ifran, who has been appointed as Secretary Housing and Works.

