Iftikhar, Wasim jnr to replace Faheem, Hasan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr have been included in Pakistan's Test squad for the first match of the three-match series against Australia.

The two have replaced Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali who have been ruled out of the Rawalpindi Test (first of the series) due to injuries. Both Iftikhar and Wasim (chosen due to their all-round ability) would reach Islamabad tonight and start their three-day isolation at the team hotel after which they will join the rest of the squad after clearing covid tests.

Faheem and Hasan would rejoin the squad in the coming week and after completing their three-day mandatory isolation integrate with the rest of the squad during the first Test, both were expected to regain full fitness before the second Test that will be played in Karachi from March 12-16.

The 15-player squad includes Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh).

Test schedule: March 4-8– 1st Test, RawalpindiMarch 12-16– 2nd Test, KarachiMarch 21-25– 3rd Test, Lahore.