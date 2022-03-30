UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Cricket League: Faisalabad Region To Face DG Khan Region On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2022 | 09:31 PM

IG Punjab Cricket League: Faisalabad region to face DG Khan Region on Thursday

Faisalabad region will fight against Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan region in the final of IG Punjab Cricket League 2022 on Thursday (March 31, 2022)

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad region will fight against Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan region in the final of IG Punjab Cricket League 2022 on Thursday (March 31, 2022).

A spokesman of police department said that final match would be played at 1 p.m. in Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad where IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan was expected to witness the event as chief guest. Later, he would also distribute prizes and trophies among the position holder team of cricket tournament.

Additional IG Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan Director General Police sports board will be guest of honor while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Imran Mehmood, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhang Hasan Asad Alvi, DPO Toba Tek Singh Najeebur Rehman, DPO Chiniot Amir Khan, SSP Operations Faisalabad Muhammad Abdullah Lakk, SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal will also be present on the occasion, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Faisalabad Police Sports Punjab Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Ghazi March Event P

Recent Stories

Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs ..

Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (Amendment Bill) B ..

50 seconds ago
 Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty to Obstr ..

Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Justice in Military Sex ..

51 seconds ago
 Women's participation vital for national developme ..

Women's participation vital for national development : Commissioner

53 seconds ago
 Biden to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost US Electric ..

Biden to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost US Electric Vehicle Material Output - Repo ..

56 seconds ago
 Austria Says Gas From Russian Supplied Without Res ..

Austria Says Gas From Russian Supplied Without Restrictions, Storage Facilities ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Estimates 2Bln People Live in Conflict Affected ..

UN Estimates 2Bln People Live in Conflict Affected Zones - Guterres

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.