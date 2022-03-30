IG Punjab Cricket League: Faisalabad region to face DG Khan Region on Thursday

Faisalabad region will fight against Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan region in the final of IG Punjab Cricket League 2022 on Thursday (March 31, 2022)

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad region will fight against Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan region in the final of IG Punjab Cricket League 2022 on Thursday (March 31, 2022).

A spokesman of police department said that final match would be played at 1 p.m. in Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad where IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan was expected to witness the event as chief guest. Later, he would also distribute prizes and trophies among the position holder team of cricket tournament.

Additional IG Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan Director General Police sports board will be guest of honor while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Imran Mehmood, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhang Hasan Asad Alvi, DPO Toba Tek Singh Najeebur Rehman, DPO Chiniot Amir Khan, SSP Operations Faisalabad Muhammad Abdullah Lakk, SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal will also be present on the occasion, he added.