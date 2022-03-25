IG Punjab Cricket League starts

UrduPoint.com

March 25, 2022

The IG Punjab Cricket League-2022 commenced at Bohranwali Ground here on Friday and 16 cricket teams from across the province would participate in the event

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The IG Punjab Cricket League-2022 commenced at Bohranwali Ground here on Friday and 16 cricket teams from across the province would participate in the event.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Imran Mehmood inaugurated the tournament by hitting a ball on the bowling of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, and said that the teams had been divided into four pools: A, B, C and D.

He said that it was the first Punjab-level tournament arranged in Faisalabad for the Police Department to provide a healthy activity to the police jawans.

He said that from pool-A, Faisalabad Region will face Bahawalpur Region in the first match, while Punjab Transport will fight against Traffic Police in the second match of the pool.

Similarly, Gujranwala Region will fight against Sargodha Region in the first match of pool-B, whereas the second match of the pool will be played between Elite Police Punjab and Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police.

He said that in the first match of pool-C, Multan Region will fight against CCPO Lahore while Sahiwal Region will face Rawalpindi Region in the second match of this pool.

In pool-D, the first match will be played between Dera Ghazi Khan Region and CTD Punjab whereas Police Training Center Chung will fight against Police Training Center Farooqabad.

Renowned cricketer Saeed Amjal, SSP Operations Abdullah Lak, SSP Investigation Muhammad Ajmal and others were also present.

