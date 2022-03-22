UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Cricket League To Start From March 25

Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2022 | 09:59 PM

IG Punjab Cricket League to start from March 25

IG Punjab Cricket League 2022 will commence here at Bohranwali Ground from March 25, 2022

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :IG Punjab Cricket League 2022 will commence here at Bohranwali Ground from March 25, 2022.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 16 teams from the province would participate in the cricket league. Among these teams include RPO Faisalabad, CCPO Lahore, RPO Rawalpindi, RPO Multan, RPO Gujranwala, RPO Sargodha, RPO Sahiwal, RPO Bahawalpur, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Traffic Punjab, Training Center Farooqabad, Telecommunication Punjab, Elite Force Punjab, PHP Punjab, CTD Punjab and Training College Chung Lahore.

Matches of IG Punjab Cricket League would be arranged in University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) ground, Saeed Ajmal academy, Bohranwali Ground and Chak No.

8 Ground while final of the tournament will be played in Iqbal Stadium on March 31, 2022.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Imran Mehmood along with former national cricketer Saeed Ajmal will kick off the tournament in Bohranwali Ground on Friday whereas City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhang Hasan Asad Alvi, DPO Toba Tek Singh Najeebur Rehman Bagovi, DPO Chiniot Captain (Retired) Aamir Khan Niazi, SSP Operations Faisalabad Muhammad Abdullah Luk, SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal, SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal and others will also attend the opening ceremony as guests of honors.

