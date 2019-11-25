UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Meets Boxer Muhammad Waseem, Congratulates On Recent Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

IGP meets boxer Muhammad Waseem, congratulates on recent victory

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Monday met Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem and congratulated him on his recent victory bringing honour for the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Monday met Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem and congratulated him on his recent victory bringing honour for the country.

According to police spokesperson, IGP invited boxer Muhammad Waseem following which he visited the office of Islamabad police chief.

The IGP congratulated Muhammad Waseem for his overall achievements in boxing and bringing honour for the country.

Boxer Muhammad Waseem also expressed his pleasure and said that he felt happy for the win and would continue to make his country proud in future as well.

The IGP also presented the shield to Muhammad Waseem on behalf of Islamabad police. AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil and AIG (Operations) Ghays Gul were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Dasu Hydropower Project: Contract worth Rs 52.5 bi ..

9 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to upgrade primary health care system: Dr Zaf ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Nawaz Sharif a ..

5 minutes ago

Pak becomes first country to adopt DCP3: Dr. Zafar ..

5 minutes ago

Finnish Prime Minister Plans to Discuss Ukraine, R ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.