IGP meets boxer Muhammad Waseem, congratulates on recent victory

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Monday met Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem and congratulated him on his recent victory bringing honour for the country.

According to police spokesperson, IGP invited boxer Muhammad Waseem following which he visited the office of Islamabad police chief.

The IGP congratulated Muhammad Waseem for his overall achievements in boxing and bringing honour for the country.

Boxer Muhammad Waseem also expressed his pleasure and said that he felt happy for the win and would continue to make his country proud in future as well.

The IGP also presented the shield to Muhammad Waseem on behalf of Islamabad police. AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil and AIG (Operations) Ghays Gul were also present on the occasion.