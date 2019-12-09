UrduPoint.com
IGP Reviews Security Arrangements For Sri Lankan Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Monday visited various areas of the Capital to review the security arrangements in perspective of visit of Sri Lankan Cricket team

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar uddin Syed and other police officials also accompanied the IGP and briefed him about overall security arrangements for this visit.

The Police Chief directed both DIGs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

He said that police commandos had been assigned security duties during movement of Sri Lankan Cricket team and irrelevant persons were not allowed at the venue where the team was staying.

The IGP directed for overall effective security and said that personnel should keep vigilant eye in their surroundings.

He said that personnel of Islamabad Police Special Branch should allow entrance of the relevant people through walk gates near staying area of the team.

He said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had issued an alternate plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on various roads while ITP's FM Radio 92.4 and social media were being used to disseminate messages about situation on roads.

He said that the police would maintain complete coordination with other law enforcement agencies during this visit of Sri Lankan Cricket team.

