IGP Sindh Inter District Hockey League: Central, East To Fight In Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:04 PM

IGP Sindh Inter District Hockey League: Central, East to fight in final

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Two semifinals ended up with the victory of District Central and District East by beating District Malir and Sindh police respectively in IGP Sindh Inter- District Hockey League here on Saturday.

In the first semi final match of IG Sindh Inter-district Hockey League was played between District Central and District Malir. In which District Central defeated District Malir by 6-1. District East beat Sindh police by 2-4 in 2nd semi final.

DIG East Amir Farooqui was the guest of the day along with Atif Iqbal, Managing Director HIGH-Q pharmaceutical Company.

Olympian Hanif Khan and Haider Hussain Secretary Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) welcomed the guest of the day.

District Central player Faheem Khan declared as Man of the Match Of first semifinal. District East Goal keeper Agha Aoun Ali declared as Man of The Match of 2nd semifinal.

The match was supervised by umpires Ghufran and Irfan Tahir. Man of the match cash prize of Rs 5000 was given to the player of District Central Faheem Khan.

Final of the event to be played on Sunday.

