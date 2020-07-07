UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks PTA’s Response On Banning PUBG In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:21 PM

IHC seeks PTA’s response on banning PUBG in Pakistan

The counsel of the gaming company has told the court that they would appear before PTA on July 9 for hearing of the matter as earlier it was not given any chance of hearing.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought reply from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) that whether the company running online game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was given the right to the hearing of the case or not, the reports said here on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, PUBG’s counsel told the court that they would appear during the hearing of PTA on July 9.

At this, Justice Amir Farooq putt off further hearing till July 13, next Monday.

Last week, PTA temporarily banned PUBG, an online battle game, for being "addictive" and detrimental to players' health.

Numerous complaints were lodged against PUBG wherein it was alleged that the game was addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the Children.

Some cases of suicide were also attributed to PUBG game, said the complaints.

Local media last month had reported that a teenager ended up his life in Lahore's Hanjarwal area after he "missed his mission" assigned in PUBG.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Company Suicide July Islamabad High Court Media From Court

Recent Stories

European Commission Raises Brent Price Estimate to ..

5 minutes ago

Adviser to Head of Russia's Space Agency Detained ..

12 minutes ago

4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Mirpur AJK, its ad ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Records 6,368 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, T ..

12 minutes ago

UK newspaper publisher to cut 550 jobs on virus fa ..

22 minutes ago

Tie for warmest June globally, Siberia sizzles: EU ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.