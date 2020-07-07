IHC seeks PTA’s response on banning PUBG in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The counsel of the gaming company has told the court that they would appear before PTA on July 9 for hearing of the matter as earlier it was not given any chance of hearing.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought reply from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) that whether the company running online game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was given the right to the hearing of the case or not, the reports said here on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, PUBG’s counsel told the court that they would appear during the hearing of PTA on July 9.

At this, Justice Amir Farooq putt off further hearing till July 13, next Monday.

Last week, PTA temporarily banned PUBG, an online battle game, for being "addictive" and detrimental to players' health.

Numerous complaints were lodged against PUBG wherein it was alleged that the game was addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the Children.

Some cases of suicide were also attributed to PUBG game, said the complaints.

Local media last month had reported that a teenager ended up his life in Lahore's Hanjarwal area after he "missed his mission" assigned in PUBG.