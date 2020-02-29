IHL holds sports spectra

The International Learning Hub (IHL), Jinnah Chapter Quad-e-Azam Town Gujranwala, organised the sports spectra 2020 here on Saturday

GUJRANWALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The International Learning Hub (IHL), Jinnah Chapter Quad-e-Azam Town Gujranwala, organised the sports spectra 2020 here on Saturday.

Commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain Shah was the chief guest in the event who appreciated skills of the students, said a press release.

The event started with march past, lighting the torch and oath taking for showing sportsmanship and making community a better place to live in.

In the event, students participated in various races and team events. Special display of basketball skills was organised too.

Students of early years performed different props like hula hoops and aerobics.

The ILH believes in valuing values and there were four houses each with its ownmoto representing values of respect, patience and peace.