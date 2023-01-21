UrduPoint.com

Ihtesham, Arsalan Secure Win In KP Umar Khitab Memorial Tennis

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Top-seeded players Ihtesham and Arsalan secured victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Malik Umar Khitab Memorial Tennis Championship being played here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex on Friday.

Senior Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association and Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Farhat Abbas was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches of various age groups, the players were introduced to him. Secretary Organizing Committee Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches Roman Gul, Nouman Khan, Zakir Ullah, international veteran tennis player Israr Gul, players and officials were also present.

In the first match of the U16 category seeded player Ihtesham defeated Junaid Khan by 6-2 and 6-3. The two players gave each other a tough fight and some good attacking display was also witnessed with Ihtesham, very good with his baseline shorts and forceful smashes, marched into victory.

In the second match of the same category, Arsalan beat Abdur Rehman 6-1 and 6-2 in a one-sided affair. Arsalan fully dominated the match and did not give much time to Abdur Rehman to play with free hands.

In the other categories, Riyan Umar Khalil upset third-seeded Anees Ahmad by 6-2 and 6-2. Riyan is just eight years old and he succeeded in toppling his rival in straight sets in the U10 category. In the U12 category top-seeded Shayan Afridi defeated Azhar by 6-1 and 6-2.

In the U13 category, Arsalan Khan beat Riyan Umar Khalil 6-3 and 6-4. Both Arsalan Khan and Riyan Umar played well as a large number of players and spectators witnessed the match. Muhammad Umair defeated Abdur Rehman Afridi by 6-3 and 6-3 in another match. In the other match of the same category Arsalan also recorded a victory against Jibran while Riyan Umar beat Ibrahim Khan by 6-1 and 6-0.

