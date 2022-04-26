UrduPoint.com

IIHF Council Revokes Russia's Right To Host 2023 Ice Hockey World Cup In Saint Petersburg

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2022 | 07:37 PM

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council has revoked Russia's right to host the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship in Saint Petersbrug, the IIHF said on Tuesday

"Out of concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans, the IIHF Council has decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from Russia, in accordance with IIHF Bylaw 9," the IIHF said in a press release.

