IIHF President Says Optimistic About NHL Players' Participation In 2026 Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 17, 2022 | 07:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) EIJING, February 17 (Sputnik) ” IIHF President Luc Tardif has expressed optimism about the participation of NHL players in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In December, NHL said it would not allow players of the league to take part in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As far as the NHL (players') participation in the next Games, it is the IIHF's job to bring all the best to the Olympics. This is our responsibility, and we will do everything for this. We had an agreement before Beijing, but the coronavirus changed the situation ... If NHL players do not come to Cortina d'Ampezzo, it will be a big problem. Everyone was upset that the NHL did not come here (in Beijing). To date, I am optimistic about NHL participation in 2026," Tardif said.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

More Stories From Sports

