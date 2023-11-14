Open Menu

IIUI To Organize Sports Gala On November 15

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 14, 2023 | 07:47 PM

IIUI to organize Sports Gala on November 15

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will organise ' Sports Gala' at Women's Campus of the university on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will organise ' Sports Gala' at Women's Campus of the university on Wednesday.

According to the details, a colorful opening ceremony will be held at the female campus.

Around 1000 female students from Pakistan and more than 30 other countries will participate in more than 20 sports competitions.

President IIUI, Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and other prominent personalities will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

