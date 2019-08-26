UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Ahmed Appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

Ijaz Ahmed appointed Pakistan U19 head coach

Newly-appointed coach will hold a media conference at 430pm at the PCB Patrons Enclosure

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th August, 2019) Former Test batsman Ijaz Ahmed has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan U19 cricket team on a three-year contract, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.

Ijaz has been in coaching since 2009, serving as the head coach for Pakistan “A” and U19 sides. He also took up the head coach’s role with the national men’s side (in 2010) during his stint as an assistant coach.

Ijaz will also work very closely with the Pakistan U16 and Pakistan “A” sides and will assume charge following the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019, to be played in Colombo from 5 to 14 September.

His first assignment is likely to be the “A” team eight-nation T20 tournament in Kenya next month. The junior teams’ other international assignments this season are U16 home series against Bangladesh, which starts in October, ACC Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup in Bangladesh in November and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa next year.

Ijaz was chosen for the assignment following a robust recruitment process in which a number of high-profile and quality former international cricketers were interviewed by Wasim Khan and Mudassar Nazar.

Ijaz Ahmed said: “I am thankful to the PCB for trusting me with the important responsibility of grooming and nurturing the future stars of Pakistan cricket. Junior cricket is a lifeline for any cricketing nation; as it sees talented youngsters graduate to senior cricket and carry forward the legacy of some of the greatest cricketers this proud nation has produced.

“I am excited with this opportunity and look forward to playing my part in what are exciting times for Pakistan cricket.”

Mudassar Nazar said: “I have seen Ijaz Ahmed develop as one of the most talented coaches. He has a vision and strategy. He is hard working and has a reputation of being a good student of cricket who can analyse the game and spot talent.

“I have no doubts Ijaz will be make a significant contribution as a Pakistan U19 coach as the PCB has stepped up its endeavours to not only narrow the gap with international cricket but provide equal and fair opportunities to all the budding youngsters in the country.”

About Ijaz Ahmed:

· Played 60 Tests and 250 ODIs between 1986 and 2001, scoring 3,315 and 6,564 runs, respectively

· Played first-class cricket from 1983 to 2007, scoring 9,889 runs in 169 matches

· Qualified Level-II coach.

· Served as Pakistan assistant coach for the ICC T20 World Cup 2010 and in the series against England and Asia Cup that year. He was also the head coach for the national men’s side for the T20I series against England in 2010. In 2011, he again served as Pakistan assistant coach for the Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe series.

· Served as head coach of Pakistan “A” sides to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Kenya (all 2009). He was also the head coach for Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2010.

