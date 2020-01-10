Ijaz Ahmed feels Pakistan can beat India in U19 World Cup

Pakistan U19 Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed Friday said his side can beat India, the defending champions in the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup beginning in South Africa on January 17

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan U19 Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed Friday said his side can beat India, the defending champions in the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup beginning in South Africa on January 17.

According to a private news channel, he said Pakistan can easily beat arch-rivals if they face each other in the mega event.

"We all know, India has a very great and organized cricketing system but when it comes to passion, we have more and in the semi-final of ACC Emerging Cup, we defeated India," he added.

He said, "It doesn't matter if the team is defending champion or number one. The team who performs well on a given day will win and I am sure because of the balanced team, we can defeat them in U19 World Cup." .

"Despite India have played a four-nation tournament with South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe in South Africa before the World Cup, they would not get the advantage of it," Ijaz concluded.