Ijaz, Chatta Elected PTBF President, Secretary

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Ijaz ur Rehman and Muhammad Hussain Chatta were unanimously elected as President and Secretary General of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) for a term of next four years.

The elections were held under the supervision of a three-member election committee including Chairman Chaudhry Ahmed Nadeem Akbar and members Col Kamran Janjua and Muhammad Hassan, said a press release issued here.

Other office bearers include Senior Vice President, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeen (Sindh); Vice Presidents Aleem Agha (Sindh) and Saleem Baig (Punjab); Joint Secretaries, Shabbir Lashkar (Sindh) and Noreen Ghaffar (Punjab); Finance Secretary, Shakeel Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Information Secretary, Tanveer Ahmed Khan.

The five members executive committee comprises Muhammad Hussain (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), Asif Orakezai (KP), Ghulam Muhammad (Balochistan), Sajjad Shiggri (Gilgit Baltistan) and Malik Liaquat (Punjab). Meanwhile Chaudhry Ahmed Nadeem Akbar has been appointed as PTBF Director Operations.

