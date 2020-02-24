UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Farooq T20 Cricket Championship Begins At Iqbal Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

The Second Ijaz Farooq T20 Cricket Championship began at Iqbal Stadium here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Second Ijaz Farooq T20 Cricket Championship began at Iqbal Stadium here on Monday.

Teams of different cricket clubs from Faisalabad district are participating in the event, which will continue till March 31.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, along with MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, MPA Shakeel Shahid, opened the championship. Legendary cricketer Majid Khan, former secretary District Cricket Association Ijaz Farooq, Chief Patron Rana Anees, and other office-bearers were also present.

