UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Grabs Tenpin Bowling Men Singles Title

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 02:04 PM

Ijaz grabs Tenpin Bowling men singles title

Ijaz ur Rehman bagged first position in the men singles event of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship underway here at Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Ijaz ur Rehman bagged first position in the men singles event of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship underway here at Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park.

Ijaz bagged first position with 1512 points while Shabbir Lashkarwala stood second with 1480 points in eight games each.

Zafar Iqbal obtained 3rd position with 1479 points and Ali Suria secured 4th position with 1477 points.

The finals of men singles, doubles and team events would be played on Sunday. Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser would be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

A total of 25 players were taking part in the men singles event. As many as 137 players from all over the country were featuring in six competitions, including Singles, Doubles, Team, Women, Amateur and Deaf event. A total of Rs one million cash award would be distributed among players along with trophies and certificates.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Women Sunday Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez gives hope to disappointed Kamran ..

4 minutes ago

Hazara community buries slain miners' bodies after ..

1 minute ago

Food department establishes 137 fair prices shops ..

1 minute ago

Anti-polio drive in Sahiwal from January 11

2 minutes ago

Pakistanis living in China for years share sweet m ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to Keep Borders Shut Over COVID-19 Un ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.