Ijaz grabs Tenpin Bowling men singles title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Ijaz ur Rehman bagged first position in the men singles event of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship underway here at Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park.

Ijaz bagged first position with 1512 points while Shabbir Lashkarwala stood second with 1480 points in eight games each.

Zafar Iqbal obtained 3rd position with 1479 points and Ali Suria secured 4th position with 1477 points.

The finals of men singles, doubles and team events would be played on Sunday. Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser would be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

A total of 25 players were taking part in the men singles event. As many as 137 players from all over the country were featuring in six competitions, including Singles, Doubles, Team, Women, Amateur and Deaf event. A total of Rs one million cash award would be distributed among players along with trophies and certificates.