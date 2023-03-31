Ijaz named as President

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Commonwealth and Global Entrepreneurs Club has appointed Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) President, Ijaz ur Rehman as head of Indoor Games and Tenpin Bowling in Pakistan.

This was announced by the Founder Chairman of Commonwealth and Global Entrepreneurs Club Mubeen Rafiq on Friday.

He said, "Ijaz has been appointed president for his tireless efforts for the development of the sport of Tenpin Bowling." "I hope and believe his appointment will take the game to the next level," he added.

Meanwhile, PTBF Secretary General Muhammad Hussain Chatha has also congratulated Ijaz on behalf of the federation.