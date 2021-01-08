Ijaz, Shabbir, Fazil, Ali move in top four of Tenpin Bowling

Ijaz ur Rehman, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Fazil Maniya and Ali Suldera moved in the top four of the second round of men singles of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship which was underway here at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Ijaz ur Rehman, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Fazil Maniya and Ali Suldera moved in the top four of the second round of men singles of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship which was underway here at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park.

In the first round, Ijaz got first position with 787 point, Shabbir Lashkarwala obtained 2nd position with 786 points, Fazil Maniya� bagged 3rd position with 757 points and Ali Suldera secured 4th position with 743 points.

A total of 25 players were taking part in the men singles event.

Men Doubles and Team event would begin Saturday and the concluding ceremony of the championship will be held on Sunday at 5 pm.

As many as 137 players fron all over the country were featuring in six competitions, including Singles, Doubles, Team, Women, Amateur and Deaf event.

The semifinals would be played on January 9, and finals on January 10. A total of Rs one million cash award would be distributed among players along with trophies and certificates.