Ijaz Wins Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:38 PM

Ijaz Ur Rehman amassed a total of 408 points to lift Men's Pro Singles Title of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Ijaz Ur Rehman amassed a total of 408 points to lift Men's Pro Singles Title of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Ijaz, who is also Secretary of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation secured 215 points in the first game and 193 points in the second game. He was followed by Sikandar Hayat, who collected 383 points to finish second. Sikandar got 213 pints in the first game and 170 points in the second. Muhammad Hussain Chitta remained third with 360 points.

In amateur category, Mehboob Ur Rehman secured first position, while Muhammad Faheem and Daniyal Ur Rehman took second and third positions respectively.

The Women's Singles title was lifted by Amina Roshni, while Noor and Tehmina remained second and third respectively.

Boys Under 16 title was lifted by 14-year-old Daniyal Ur Rehman, while Abdul Rafay Saqib and Ayaz Ur Rehman remained second and third respectively.

Men's Doubles title was clinched by Ali Soriya and Sikandar Hayat, while Ijaz Ur Rehman pairing with his son Daniyal Ur Rehman remained second. Saleem Baig and Hussain Chitta ended third.

Elsewhere, in Deaf Category, Nasir Dar got first position, while Raza Ullah and Sohail Butt took second and third positions respectively.

In Media Event, Rizwan Dhillon grabbed first position, while Shah Khalid and Shakir Abbasi finished second and third respectively.

