Ijaz wins Ramazan Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Ijaz-ur-Rehman lifted Ramazan Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament, while Noor-ul-Ain and Shahid annexed women and deaf men's title respectively at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Monday night.

Ijaz clinched first position in the men professional category, securing 2812 scores.

Junaid Shafique obtained second position with 2693 scores and Daniyal-ul-Ijaz bagged� third position with 2604 scores.

In the women's event, Noor-ul-Ain took position with 380 scores, while Amber got second position with 360 scores and Sadia finished third position with 345 scores.

In the men deaf event, Shahid got first position with 1370 scores, Zohaib obtained second position with 1249 scores and Zahid bagged third positions with 1190 scores.

The tournament was played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation.