UrduPoint.com

Ijaz Wins Ramazan Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 26, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Ijaz wins Ramazan Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Ijaz-ur-Rehman lifted Ramazan Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament, while Noor-ul-Ain and Shahid annexed women and deaf men's title respectively at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Monday night

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Ijaz-ur-Rehman lifted Ramazan Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament, while Noor-ul-Ain and Shahid annexed women and deaf men's title respectively at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Monday night.

Ijaz clinched first position in the men professional category, securing 2812 scores.

Junaid Shafique obtained second position with 2693 scores and Daniyal-ul-Ijaz bagged� third position with 2604 scores.

In the women's event, Noor-ul-Ain took position with 380 scores, while Amber got second position with 360 scores and Sadia finished third position with 345 scores.

In the men deaf event, Shahid got first position with 1370 scores, Zohaib obtained second position with 1249 scores and Zahid bagged third positions with 1190 scores.

The tournament was played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi Women Event

Recent Stories

Sandu Convenes Security Council Meeting Due to Exp ..

Sandu Convenes Security Council Meeting Due to Explosions in Transnistria - Chis ..

1 minute ago
 PM directs to end load-shedding by May 1

PM directs to end load-shedding by May 1

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister to Pay First Foreign Visi ..

Pakistani Prime Minister to Pay First Foreign Visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 2,478 new COVID-19 infections, 8 ..

Malaysia reports 2,478 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

1 minute ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tues ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 PM announces end to load-shedding from May 1 as 20 ..

PM announces end to load-shedding from May 1 as 20 power plants made operational ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.