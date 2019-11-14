Pakistan's participation in the 55th Qubica AMF Bowling World Cup scheduled was in doubt, as the National Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) has not received funds to pitch the solo bowler in the mega event

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 )

"We have received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan sports board (PSB) to feature in the AMF Bowling World Cup which is scheduled to be held at Palembang, Indonesia from November 16 to 24," PTBF Secretary Ijaz ur Rehman told APP on Thursday.

Ijaz said, however the funds to participate in the championship have not yet been released. "I wrote to PSB two months ago for an amount of Rs 1.3 million for participation in the championship but was waiting for a response to my request," he said.

Ijaz said he (solo bowler) along with team manager Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem were to participate in the championship but now PTBF has decided to send Amir Mehmood from Malaysia in the mega event. "Amir who is residing in Malaysia is a good bowler and will represent Pakistan in the mega event. Going to Indonesia from Malaysia will cost us less," he explained.

Ijaz said if the grant was released in a day or two then he could still go in the championships. "Players from 137 countries will be participating in the Bowling World Cup," he said.

When contacted, PSB Acting Deputy Director General (Tech), Muhammad Azam Dar said the grant for the championship was not approved.

