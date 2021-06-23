Pakistan's Japan-based judoka Shah Hussain Shah has locked up his Olympic berth in Tokyo 2020, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Japan-based judoka Shah Hussain Shah has locked up his Olympic berth in Tokyo 2020, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said on Wednesday.

"The final list has been released by International Judo Federation (IJF). It has sent a qualification confirmation email addressing to President Pakistan Olympics Association as well as to PJF on early Wednesday," Masood Ahmad, vice president of PJF said in a press statement.

Shah has secured his spot in the Games through the continental quota after placing 50th in the men's -100kg division with 1208 points.

According to Masood, despite missing the last four important qualifying events - two because of being tested positive for COVID-19 and two due to visa issues, Shah has been able to maintain his top Asian ranking in his weight category.

The 27-year-old Shah is the son of legendary pugilist Hussain Shah, who claimed a bronze medal in the Seoul 1988 Olympics. He represented Pakistan in several international events during the last decade including Rio 2016 Olympics. He is Commonwealth Games Silver medalist, Asian double bronze medalist, four times South Asian medalist, Current South Asian Champion, and a National Champion since 2017.

President Pakistan Judo Federation Col Junaid Alam has expressed happiness on Shah's qualification.

"He has conveyed special gratitude to the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, for her special support for Judo and funds allocated through Pakistan Sports board.

"The PJF is also thankful to Army Sports Directorate and M/S Techfoot International for helping him at a time when the federation was out of funds," Masood said.

Currently, Shah is undergoing training in Tokyo under the supervision of his Japanese coach Kobayashi Yusuki.

Masood said the qualifying process for judo was very difficult as compared to other Olympic sports as a judoka could not afford to miss the Calendar event of IJF in two years Olympic qualifying period. In other sports, good performance on merely one specific event can take an athlete to the Olympics, whereas in judo there are series of events even in one month where the athletes have to compete to earn the right to contest on the Olympic stage.

"As our resources are very limited, we prioritized the events with more weightage and probabilities. The PJF strategy was especially focused on him with other probables - Amina Toyoda, Qaisar Khan Afridi and Hamid Ali.

"Most of the competitions held were Europe-based where PJF faced a lot of difficulties in obtaining visas for its athletes."/932