UrduPoint.com

Ill Jacobs Pulls Out Of Nairobi Return

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew at the last minute on Saturday from his long-awaited return to the track in Nairobi because of intestinal problems

Nairobi, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew at the last minute on Saturday from his long-awaited return to the track in Nairobi because of intestinal problems.

The Italian, who was a surprise winner at last year's Olympics, was due to go head to head with silver medallist Fred Kerley for the first time since Tokyo.

"The Olympic champion made the decision this morning with his staff, due to intestinal problems which occurred yesterday (Friday) in Kenya," wrote the Italian federation on its website a few hours before the start of the Continental Tour meeting.

"Marcell will not report to the starting-blocks today because he remains under observation in the emergency room of Uhai Neema Hospital, under the control of the Italian NGO World Friends," said his coach Paolo Camossi, quoted by the federation.

Six weeks ago, Jacobs stormed to victory to take the world indoor 60m gold in Belgrade, chasing down the American world 100m champion Christian Coleman in the final.

Jacobs is scheduled to compete in a 200m at the meeting in Savona, Italy, on May 18, followed by a five-star 100m on May 28 at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, where the World Championships will take place in July.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Nairobi Belgrade Eugene Italy Kenya May July Gold Silver Olympics Christian From Coach

Recent Stories

ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients d ..

ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients during eid vacations

56 seconds ago
 PANAH appeals PM, Finance Minister to levy taxes o ..

PANAH appeals PM, Finance Minister to levy taxes on sugary drinks, cigarettes in ..

1 minute ago
 Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, col ..

Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, columnist Khalid Masud Khan

3 minutes ago
 Increasing foreign exchange through export governm ..

Increasing foreign exchange through export government priority, says secretary

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 46,377 new local COVID-19 cases, 11 ..

Taiwan reports 46,377 new local COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

3 minutes ago
 Import of textile group surges 25% during July-Mar ..

Import of textile group surges 25% during July-March 2021-22

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.