UrduPoint.com

Ill Rybakina Withdraws From French Open, Hands Swiatek Title Boost

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Ill Rybakina withdraws from French Open, hands Swiatek title boost

Paris, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :World number four Elena Rybakina withdrew from the French Open on Saturday due to illness, handing an unexpected title boost to defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Rybakina had been due to face Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the third round in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I was not feeling good yesterday and the day before. I didn't sleep last night," said the 23-year-old Wimbledon champion.

"I had a fever and a headache and it's difficult to breathe. I tried in the warm-up but I feel it's the right decision to withdraw." Rybakina had swept into the last 32 without dropping a set.

The Russian-born Kazakh was seen as a potential champion in Paris having arrived at Roland Garros with the prestigious Italian Open clay-court title under her belt.

She had been seeded to face two-time champion Swiatek in the semi-finals.

"I guess with my allergy that my immune system just went down and I picked up something," said Rybakina. "The doctor said there's a virus in Paris." Rybakina said she will focus on recovery ahead of defending her title at Wimbledon which gets underway on July 3.

"The plan was to play Berlin, Eastbourne, and Wimbledon. There are not many tournaments on grass, but the most important thing is to get healthy again." Sorribes Tormo, ranked 132 in the world, will be playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

She will face either Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia or Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil for a place in the quarter-finals.

Later Saturday, world number one Swiatek takes on China's 80th-ranked Wang Xinyu for a place in the last 16.

Related Topics

World Russia China Doctor Xinyu Paris Berlin Spain Brazil July From Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

57 minutes ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

2 hours ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.