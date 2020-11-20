‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be mine,’ says Babar Azam

(@fidahassanain)

The captain of all formats says he has set himself to target scoring centuries in New Zealand and England as he did in Australia last year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Pakistan’s all-formats captain Babar Azam on Friday said he would consult senior players of the team and former skippers but the final decision would be his during upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Addressing a press conference,Babar Azam said he learnt a lot from Sarfraz Ahmad and Azhar Ali.

“I will seek advice because I have to take decision,” said the Captain, adding that he would consult the senior players and former skippers.

He also ruled out the perception of extra pressure on his shoulders for being the unified captain, pointing out that the PCB gave him the captaincy for long term and assured him of their complete confidence and liberty.

“This is the reason that there is no pressure on me,” he added.

He also rejected the impression of any grouping with the team and said that the players were genuinely happy for each other’s success.

Babar Azam stressed on giving support to the team’s young members and credited former coach Mickey Arthur for doing that with him as all this made him improve within short span of time.

“Personally, I have set myself to target scoring centuries in New Zealand and England as I did successfully in Australia last year,” he added.