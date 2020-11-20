UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘I’ll Take Advice But Final Decision Will Be Mine,’ Says Babar Azam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:48 PM

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be mine,’ says Babar Azam

The captain of all formats says he has set himself to target scoring centuries in New Zealand and England as he did in Australia last year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Pakistan’s all-formats captain Babar Azam on Friday said he would consult senior players of the team and former skippers but the final decision would be his during upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Addressing a press conference,Babar Azam said he learnt a lot from Sarfraz Ahmad and Azhar Ali.

“I will seek advice because I have to take decision,” said the Captain, adding that he would consult the senior players and former skippers.

He also ruled out the perception of extra pressure on his shoulders for being the unified captain, pointing out that the PCB gave him the captaincy for long term and assured him of their complete confidence and liberty.

“This is the reason that there is no pressure on me,” he added.

He also rejected the impression of any grouping with the team and said that the players were genuinely happy for each other’s success.

Babar Azam stressed on giving support to the team’s young members and credited former coach Mickey Arthur for doing that with him as all this made him improve within short span of time.

“Personally, I have set myself to target scoring centuries in New Zealand and England as I did successfully in Australia last year,” he added.

Related Topics

Australia PCB Young Azhar Ali Babar Azam All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

6 minutes ago

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

31 minutes ago

IHC seeks comments from defense ministry regarding ..

8 minutes ago

National Commission for Minorities delegation meet ..

10 minutes ago

Denmark's mink farmers despair as livelihood dies

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.