I'll Utilise All My Skills To Groom Talent, Says Saqlain Mushtaq

Muhammad Rameez 46 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:57 AM

Head International Players Development of High Performance Centre of the PCB, Saqlain Mushtaq, has said he will utilise all his expertise to identify, groom and nurture cricketing talent in the country

In a video message on Thursday, the spin-bowling wizard thanked Pakistan Cricket Board for the honour bestowed on him, adding that he would do his best to come up to the expectations of the Board and the nation in harnessing the talent which could make the country proud in the coming years at the international level.

Saqlain Mushtaq, the most successful Pakistani off-spinner with 208 test and 288 ODI wickets over a career between 1995-2004, is the inventor of 'Doosra' (a leg break delivery bowled with an off-break action), who bamboozled the batsmen around the world with his wizardry.

He is the fastest to 200 and 250 ODI wickets while he was fastest to 100 ODI wickets as well till 2016. Saqlain is Grade III coach and had served with many countries as spin bowling coach and consultant prior to the current assignment with the PCB.

"I will transfer my cricketing knowledge to the budding cricketers so that they could become world-class performers," Saqlain said.

He asked his fans and well-wishers to pray for the success of his challenge as the Head International Player Development of the High Performance Centre.

