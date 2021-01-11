UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘I’ll Welcome Mohammad Amir If He Plays And Performs To Expectation,’ Says Misbahul Haq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:35 PM

‘I’ll welcome Mohammad Amir if he plays and performs to expectation,’ says Misbahul Haq

The Pakistan head-coach says that he had reservations with the current team management but he would welcome Mohammad Amir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Pakistan’s head coach Misbahul Haq said they were ready to welcome Mohammad Amir if was willing to play and perform to the expectations.

The head coach said that the 46-year old Misbah stressed that Amir was dropped from the side owing to lackluster performances and there was nothing personal.

He expressed these views while addressing a presser at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Misbah said that he had reservations with the current team management but he would welcome Mohammad Amir if he met the expectations.

“Amir’s recent performance was not up to the mark as compared to the other bowlers including Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain,” Misbah was quoted as saying in the press conference.

“I will come Amir as he is quality bowler even though what has happened if he ready to play and perform to the expectations,” he further said.

He also confirmed that he hallways communicated with Amir to lead the bowling department as a senior player just like Mohammad Hafeez is doing the country. 0

“I honored his decision of taking retirement from Tests but in shorter formats, he and Wahab have to lead the department as you can’t go on a survival mode of performing in one match out of five,” Misbahul Haq stated.

It may be mentioned here that Amir announced his retirement from international cricket due to the mental pressure caused him by head coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“I can’t bear it anymore as they are continuously giving me mental pressure and now I can’t play further cricket under this management,” he had added.

Related Topics

Cricket Lead Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Amir May From Coach

Recent Stories

China's Heilongjiang reports 8 asymptomatic COVID- ..

32 minutes ago

Israelis Aged 55, Over to Begin Receiving Vaccines ..

32 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 69,114 in ..

32 minutes ago

China's Changchun reports 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 ..

32 minutes ago

Uganda to host international badminton championshi ..

32 minutes ago

11 booked over power theft in sargodha

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.