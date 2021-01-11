‘I’ll welcome Mohammad Amir if he plays and performs to expectation,’ says Misbahul Haq

(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistan head-coach says that he had reservations with the current team management but he would welcome Mohammad Amir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Pakistan’s head coach Misbahul Haq said they were ready to welcome Mohammad Amir if was willing to play and perform to the expectations.

The head coach said that the 46-year old Misbah stressed that Amir was dropped from the side owing to lackluster performances and there was nothing personal.

He expressed these views while addressing a presser at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Misbah said that he had reservations with the current team management but he would welcome Mohammad Amir if he met the expectations.

“Amir’s recent performance was not up to the mark as compared to the other bowlers including Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain,” Misbah was quoted as saying in the press conference.

“I will come Amir as he is quality bowler even though what has happened if he ready to play and perform to the expectations,” he further said.

He also confirmed that he hallways communicated with Amir to lead the bowling department as a senior player just like Mohammad Hafeez is doing the country. 0

“I honored his decision of taking retirement from Tests but in shorter formats, he and Wahab have to lead the department as you can’t go on a survival mode of performing in one match out of five,” Misbahul Haq stated.

It may be mentioned here that Amir announced his retirement from international cricket due to the mental pressure caused him by head coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“I can’t bear it anymore as they are continuously giving me mental pressure and now I can’t play further cricket under this management,” he had added.