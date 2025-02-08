Open Menu

Ilyas Ali Wins Gold At Asian Cycling 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Ilyas Ali wins gold at Asian Cycling 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s cyclist Ilyas Ali Jawaid has bagged a historic gold medal in the Individual Time Trial at the Asian Road and Para Cycling Championship 2025 in Thailand.

Competing against top cyclists from Asia, Ilyas Ali clinched first place with an impressive time of 26:30.556 minutes, averaging a speed of 48.41 km/h over a challenging 21.4 km race.

President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Syed Azhar Ali Shah, expressed immense pride in the achievement, saying, "This is a moment of great honor for Pakistan's cycling community. Ilyas Ali's outstanding performance at the continental level showcases Pakistan’s growing potential in international cycling.

The PCF remains committed to providing maximum opportunities for our athletes to excel on global platforms."

The silver and bronze medals in the category were won by Narongdat Sangchai (Thailand) and Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Thailand), respectively.

The Asian Road & Para Cycling Championship 2025 is a UCI-sanctioned event, featuring elite cyclists from across the continent. Pakistan's participation and success in such events highlight the nation's rising status in competitive cycling.

