UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I'm 100 Percent Tottenham': No Divided Loyalties For Mourinho Against Chelsea

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:01 PM

'I'm 100 percent Tottenham': no divided loyalties for Mourinho against Chelsea

Jose Mourinho insists his loyalties are completely with Tottenham as the former Chelsea boss prepares for an emotional clash with his old club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Jose Mourinho insists his loyalties are completely with Tottenham as the former Chelsea boss prepares for an emotional clash with his old club.

Mourinho once claimed he could never manage Tottenham due to his two successful spells with their London rivals Chelsea.

But the Portuguese coach accepted Tottenham's offer to replace Mauricio Pochettino in November and on Sunday he will come face to face with Chelsea for the first time since taking charge in north London.

While Mourinho earned his place in Chelsea folklore for the six trophies he won at Stamford Bridge, which include three Premier League titles, he made it clear he no longer concerns himself with the Blues because his allegiance is with Tottenham.

"For me, it's a game. I am 100 per cent Tottenham, 100 per cent my club always, all my career," Mourinho told reporters on Friday.

"No space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them. Everything. I kept nothing.

"I gave everything but they are my previous clubs. I give everything to my club - my club is Tottenham.

"It's so easy for me to play that game. Difficult because of Chelsea's quality but not difficult from an emotional point of view." Mourinho will remember that some Chelsea fans gave him a hard time when he returned to the Bridge as Manchester United boss, chanting "you're not special anymore" in reference to his self-styled 'special one' nickname.

He is likely to endure more taunts from Chelsea supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, adding another layer of intrigue to an already explosive fixture.

Tottenham are in good form in the early days of Mourinho's reign and another win over Chelsea, who have struggled in recent weeks, would take them above the Blues in the top four despite trailing their rivals by 12 points when Pochettino was dismissed.

Mourinho will come up against a familiar face in the opposition dugout in the shape of Frank Lampard, one of the key players his two reigns at Chelsea.

The former Real Madrid boss revealed there will be a big hug waiting for Lampard, but he will not be inviting him for a post-match drink.

"I don't think so because our stadium is built in the way that our office is completely on the inside our private headquarters," Mourinho said.

"Until now I didn't invite any managers to go there and I don't think I'll do that with Frank.

"But like I used to say, a big hug before the game and another after the game, that's for sure independent of results and who is happy.

"I think our feelings will be forever. I'll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player.

"Nothing is going to change that. I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday."

Related Topics

London Stamford Manchester United November Sunday All From Top Real Madrid Chelsea Premier League Coach Tottenham Opposition Love

Recent Stories

US to Retain Presence in Afghanistan Until 'Missio ..

3 minutes ago

NAB chairman chairs meeting to review progress in ..

3 minutes ago

Second Law Enforcement Officer Dies After Thursday ..

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes in Hindu Kush Are ..

3 minutes ago

Assange Testifies in Court About Being Spied on in ..

8 minutes ago

Blackwater Founder Carried No Official US Message ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.