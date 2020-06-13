Star cricketer and paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi Friday said that he is fully fit for the upcoming England tour and presently doing rigorous training and confident enough to reach to the expectations of the nation and team management

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):Star cricketer and paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi Friday said that he is fully fit for the upcoming England tour and presently doing rigorous training and confident enough to reach to the expectations of the nation and team management.

Talking to APP, during his visit to superb decorated China Window situated in the heart of historical city Peshawar. His elder brother and former Test cricketer Riaz Afridi was also with him during their hour long visit on the invitation of the management of China Window. Secretary General AIPs Asia and the main brain behind China Window, a culture center having many things for people during their visit as far relation of Pakistan with People's Republic of China is concerned.

Shaheen Shah Afridi - a budding but a well-known cricketer of Pakistan - has said, the players of the motherland truly feel proud over, ever strengthening friendly relationships between Pakistan and People's Republic of China.

Accompanied with his mentor and elder brother Riaz Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi is the third cricketer from the tribal district, Khyber of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province who has secured his well visible presence amongst the ranks of National Cricket Team of Pakistan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bears in his credit, 30 wickets in eight Test matches, and 40 wickets in 19 One Day International with 16 wickets in 12 Twenty20 matches, fully amused to see China Window, commonly known as Chinese Culture Center. Shaheen Shah Afridi went round its various galleries and sections and took great interest.

He also inked his remarks in the visitor's book besides sharing verbal views with certain media persons who were present on the occasion. Talking about, Pak-China Friendship, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the game of cricket was gradually becoming popular in People's Republic of China as well and he, himself also wish to have a visit of the friendly country.

He said, Pakistan and Afghanistan Under-19 teams recently visited China to strengthen friendly relations even in the game of cricket.

Responding to a question, the Pakistani cricketer said, he feels greatly pleased to have visited the China Window. He expressed the confidence that the Peshawarites will also be able to have a glance of life and cultural heritage of China besides enjoying recreation by visiting the China Window.

It is good for the youngsters and school children and even people from all ages to visit China Window so that they could be well aware from the relations through this slides and photos about Pakistan and China friendship, which is higher than mountains, deeper than ocean and sweeter than honey, Shaheen Shah Afridi added.

On a question regarding the up-coming visit of the Pakistan's national cricket team to England, Shaheen Shah Afridi said, as per directives of the Pakistan Cricket Board, he has been maintaining his fitness and also continuing the net practice. Inshaullah, he said, he will come up-to the expectations of the nation and team management by doing his best to make his team earn a glorious success and return with honor to the homeland.

Born on April 6, 2000 in Landikotal, Tehsil, Khyber District, a recently merged area with Khyber Pakhtunkhwsa, 20-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi, having 1.98m height, made his international debut for Pakistan in April 2018 and his Test match debut for the team in December 2018.

Bowling with left-arm fast-medium, Shaheen did his One-Day debut on September 11 2018 against Afghanistan, Test debut on Dec 3, 2018 against New Zealand and Twenty20 debut against West Indies on April 3, 2019.

In 2017, Shaheen Shah Afridi was noted as a 6-foot 6 inch 17-year-old Pakistani fast-bowling talent who can bowl 90 mph and also for his big-hitting ability. He considers himself an all-rounder and seeks to excel in bowling, batting and fielding. In August 2018, he was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 201819 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and now a key member of the team.