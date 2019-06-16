UrduPoint.com
'I'm Lucky To Be Here': Froome Confident Of Full Recovery After Horror Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

'I'm lucky to be here': Froome confident of full recovery after horror crash

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Chris Froome said Saturday "he is lucky to be here" after suffering multiple fractures in a high-speed crash that ruled him out of the Tour de France.

Froome, 34, was airlifted to hospital in Saint-Etienne for emergency surgery after slamming into a wall at high speed during practice on Wednesday ahead of the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race in central France.

The force of the impact fractured his pelvis, right femur, hip, right elbow and left him with broken ribs.

"I know how lucky I am to be here today and how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff on the race," said Froome.

Froome will miss out on a chance to win a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title next month, but after successful surgery there is hope he could return to cycling in six months.

"Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward. There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best," Froome said in a statement given by Team Ineos.

He was pictured in a his hospital bed, smiling and giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

"This is obviously a tough time but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days. The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected."

