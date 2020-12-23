UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I'm Ready': Joshua Eager For Fury Showdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

'I'm ready': Joshua eager for Fury showdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Anthony Joshua has set his sights on a world heavyweight title showdown with fellow Briton Tyson Fury in June after revealing on Tuesday that he is 'keen' for the fight to take place.

Joshua was criticised by WBC champion Fury for not showing enough commitment to the contest after successfully defending his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against Kubrat Pulev earlier in December.

But the 31-year-old has confirmed talks are underway over the eagerly-anticipated fight.

"I'm ready, I'm keen. The next fight I want is Tyson Fury, for the undisputed championship of the world," Joshua told Sky sports news on Tuesday.

"I'm having direct conversations now with my management team looking at the best way to put a package together for 2021 and hopefully it will be done.

" Joshua has no intention of backing down from the Fury clash, although hurdles in the way of the super-fight include his WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and another possible meeting between Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Asked when and where he expected the fight to take place, he added: "I think maybe June. It needs a bit of time. I promise you conversations and face-to-face meetings are happening with representatives of my team and Tyson Fury's team.

"The possibilities of it being in this country are down to the pandemic and how that shapes. For me I am not too fussed where it is. I just want the fight."

Related Topics

World Sports June December From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

8 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

8 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

51 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.