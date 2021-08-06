UrduPoint.com

'I'm Stronger, Smarter': US Boxer Convinced Of Tokyo Olympic Gold

Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

'I'm stronger, smarter': US boxer convinced of Tokyo Olympic gold

Tokyo, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Smooth-talking Keyshawn Davis said Friday that he is "bigger, stronger, faster, smarter" and will end the United States' 17-year wait for men's Olympic boxing gold.

The 22-year-old, who has a 3-0 professional record, was deducted a point in the second round but still defeated Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov on unanimous points in their lightweight semi-final in Tokyo.

The US, who once reigned over Olympic boxing, have seen the men's medals dry up at recent Games. The last American man to win gold was Andre Ward in 2004.

But Davis is convinced that he is next -- and has no fears about facing Cuba's two-time world champion Andy Cruz on Sunday in the final.

"I feel like that's going to be an easy fight," said Davis.

"I'm bigger, strong, faster, smarter and it showed today... Cuba's going to be nothing different, man, I'm just going to show off my new attributes and I'm going to win that gold medal.

" Warming to his theme, Davis added that "I feel like I'm smarter than a lot of these fighters".

Davis has admitted that he struggled with school and had trouble controlling his temper as a teenager.

He also suffered anxiety and spent time at a mental-health facility, where he had group therapy.

Boxing helps him channel those emotions in the right way, he said.

"In the fight I look mean, aggressive and strong," he said after defeating Bachkov -- a man he described as "a bully", in what was an ill-tempered and scrappy bout.

"But outside the fight I'm really a humble, genuine guy and I like to have fun.

"Boxing just helped me find a way to find a balance in everything I was going through.

"We're here, man, gold medal, man."

