I’m Sure Pak Fans Will Be Supporting Us Today: Kohli

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 04:06 PM

I’m sure Pak fans will be supporting us today: Kohli

"I'm sure the fans of the Pakistan team will be supporting us today which is quite a rare thing,” he said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) In a rare exception, Pakistani fans will be supporting India today in its world cup match against England.

If England loses today and Pakistan beats Bangladesh in the next match, Pakistani will make it to the top four teams to qualify for semi-finals.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also realises this and spoke about it in his before-match media talk.

“It's a crunch result for Pakistan as well. I'm sure the fans of the Pakistan team will be supporting us today which is quite a rare thing,” he said.

A semi-final place is still in England's hands, but they face the daunting task of having to beat at least one and most likely both of India and New Zealand in their final two fixtures.

On the other hand, two-time champion India has won five of their six league games, with one washout, and need to win just one of their last three matches to guarantee progress from the group phase.

In today’s match, however, Pakistani fans are also rooting for India so it makes way for the green shirts to qualify for the semi-finals.

