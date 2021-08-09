UrduPoint.com

Imaad Ali On Top Of World Youth Scrabble C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Imaad Ali on top of World Youth Scrabble C'ship

Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali was leading the first phase of the Pharmevo WESPA Youth Cup (formerly World Youth Scrabble Championship) with 18 of the 36 games played by each participant

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali was leading the first phase of the Pharmevo WESPA Youth Cup (formerly World Youth Scrabble Championship) with 18 of the 36 games played by each participant.

The world's premier scrabble championship for players under 18 years of age has been played annually since 2006. For the second year in a row it was being held online under the management of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

At the halfway mark Imaad Ali was still on top with 16 wins and one match tied. Imaad has lost only one of his 18 games so far and maintains a healthy spread of 2290. The former world youth champion Imaad kept crashing his opponents with huge margins and making incredible comebacks whenever he fell behind Noah Slatkoff of Canada remains a close second with 16 wins and a spread of 2608.

Thailand's Napat Vatjaranurathorn who was the player of the tournament last year made rapid strides to climb to the 3rd position with 15 wins and a spread of 2081 while Hasham Hadi Khan of Pakistan also maintained his 4th position.

Hasham has 15 wins and a spread of 1425. Thomson Law of Hong Kong slipped to the 5th position after being beaten by the 9 year old Pakistani Ahmed Salman.

Ahmed's elder brother Ali Salman was currently 8th with 13 wins while Usman Shaukat made it a great day for Pakistan by climbing to the 10th position making it four Pakistanis in the top ten.

Team wise, Pakistan was on top at the halfway stage. All players would play another 18 games next weekend after which the top ten players will qualify for the final to be played the following week.

Players from 14 countries across five continents were featuring in the championship which was being played online and organized by Pakistan from their control room at Pharmevo house in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Canada Hong Kong All From Top

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

15 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of A ..

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of AED 44 million

45 minutes ago
 New US Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Push Back' Prospects ..

New US Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Push Back' Prospects for Constructive Interaction ..

16 seconds ago
 Afghan Diplomat Urges Int'l Community to Force Tal ..

Afghan Diplomat Urges Int'l Community to Force Taliban to Stop Atrocities in Cou ..

17 seconds ago
 NHA earns Rs 86 bln, registering 125 per cent incr ..

NHA earns Rs 86 bln, registering 125 per cent increase: NA told

19 seconds ago
 Kabaddi Club 209-RB wins Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi ser ..

Kabaddi Club 209-RB wins Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.