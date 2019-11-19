Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali who was just 13 years old, has become the youngest player ever to triumph the Junior World Scrabble Championship played at Torquay, England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali who was just 13 years old, has become the youngest player ever to triumph the Junior World Scrabble Championship played at Torquay, England.

Imaad maintained the lead throughout the championship and was declared a champion with one match to go with a 17/3 record and a spread of 2159, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He was only the second player in history to have won both the World Youth Scrabble Championship (now renamed WESPA Youth Cup) and the Junior World Scrabble Championship the first one being compatriot Moiz Baig.

Pakistani players dominated the championship and walked away with trophies and top five positions.

Daniyal Sanaullah won the runner up trophy with 15 wins and a spread of 1335 while Hassan Hadi finished third with 15 wins and a spread of 1024 while Sohaib Sanaullah and Hammad Hadi finished 4th and 5th, respectively.

The age category titles included Under-18 World Champion, Taha Mirza (Pakistan); U16 World Champion, Rory Kemp (England); U14 World Champion, Saim Waqar (Pakistan), U12 World Champion, Monis Khan (Pakistan), U10 World Champion, Misbah ur Rehman (Pakistan).

Pakistan's top players Moiz Baig and Waseem Khatri would join the team on Wednesday for the for the seniors event of the World Scrabble Championship.