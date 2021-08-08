ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Former World Youth Champion Syed Imaad Ali of Pakistan emerged as the early leader in the Pharmevo WESPA Youth Cup (formerly World Youth Scrabble Championship) underway at Pharmevo house, Karachi.

The world's premier scrabble championship for players under 18 years of age has been played annually since 2006. For the second year in a row it was being held online under the management of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Imaad Ali has emerged as the early leader as at the completion of the first 12 rounds Imaad was in the No.1 position with 11 wins and one tie. He has a spread of 1581. Imaad is the only unbeaten player in the championship so far.

Another pre tournament favorite Noah Slatkoff of Canada was currently 2nd with 11 wins and a spread of 1774 while Thomson Law of Hong Kong is 3rd with 11 wins and a spread of 1045 Nattapat Nak-in of Thailand and Hasham Hadi Khan of Pakistan are 4th and 5th, respectively with 10 wins each.

Ali Salman was the third Pakistani in the top ten. He is on the 7th position with 9 wins. The highest individual score of the championship so far was notched up by Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali with 658 against Aarush Jotwani of India while Noah Slatkoff of Canada has the biggest win of the championship with 447 points win against Raymond Tri of Australia.

All players would play 36 games spread over two weekends. Top ten players after the completion of 36 games will qualify to play the final on August 21-22.