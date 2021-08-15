UrduPoint.com

Imaad Slip To 3rd Spot World Youth Scrabble C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali slipped to the 3rd position in the Pharmevo WESPA Youth Cup (World Youth Scrabble Championship) which resumed after a week's rest at Pharmevo house, Karachi.

The tournament intensified with the top players coming head to head against each other. At the end of 30 rounds Thailand's Napat Vatjaranurathorn was on top with 25 wins and a spread of 3048, said a press release issued here.

Canada's Noah Slatkoff finished third consecutive stage on the second position with 24 wins and a spread of 2818.

Imaad Ali slipped to the 3rd position after a few close losses.

Imaad also has 24 wins but is behind Noah on spread (2514).

Hong Kong's Thomson Law is currently in 4th position with 23 wins and a tie. Pakistan's Ali Salman is 5th while Hasham Hadi Khan slipped to the 6th position.

Usman Shaukat of Pakistan had a very good day and broke into the top ten for the first time making it four Pakistanis in the top ten. Overall Pakistan was still on top among countries. The group stages would come to an end after 36 games. The top ten players from the group stage would qualify to the finals to be played next weekend.

