Imaad's Journey At World Scrabble C'ship Ends On A High Note

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Imaad's journey at World Scrabble C'ship ends on a high note

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali's incredible journey at the World Scrabble Championship came to an end, after he was outplayed 1-2 by Nigel Richards of New Zealand in the quarterfinal at Torquay, England.

The Youngest quarter finalist in history Imaad did create by winning the first game but the defending world champion ultimately triumphed 2-1 to move to the semi final, said a press release issued here.

Nigel went on the win the semi final later by beating Paul Gallen of Northern Ireland.

In the other quarter final, former world champion David Eldar of Australia beat Dave Wiegand of USA 2-0 and won the semi final against Peter Armstrong of USA 3-1 to book a date with Nigel Richards in the final.

Division B of the world scrabble championship was certain to see a champion from Pakistan for the second year in a row.

In the first quarter final the favourite and defending champion Hammad Hadi Khan suffered a shock defeat against the No. 8 Adowei Abikeme of Nigeria.

His twin brother and the second seed Hassan Hadi lost an epic semi final 2-3 against compatriot Daniyal Sanaullah.

Taha Mirza ousted 12 year old Monis Khan 2-1 in the quarter final and went on to win the semi final 3-0 against Adowei Abikeme to book a date with Daniyal Sanaullah in the final.

