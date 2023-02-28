Imad hopeful for Karachi Kings to bounce back in PSL

Skipper Imad Wasim was hopeful that Karachi Kings would bounce back in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 when the Rawalpindi-Lahore tour begins Wednesday

Imad said we were winning matches with good margins so it was good to see the team back on track. "I still believe there is a lot of tournament and games left so anything can happen," he said in a presser here on Tuesday.

Speaking about previous lost games he was of the view that the Kings were unable to cross the line in giving the final touches. "There are small margins in losing games which could have gone either side. We are not able to finish the matches and give the final touch," he said.

Imad said the players have gained a lot of confidence from the last game which they won against Multan Sultans by 66 runs. "PSL is the biggest platform for a youngster to groom and perform as it is seen all over the world. The performing youngsters come to the fore through this tournament. Tayyab Tahir got the opportunity and I have talked to him and said that you are just around the corner and whenever you get a chance just perform the way you did in domestic matches," he said.

A youngster has come to the fore in every PSL edition and then on to represent the national team. Ehsanullah of Multan is also performing very well. Pakistan cricket gets a huge advantage through franchise cricket," he said.

Performing in front of his home crowd (Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi) he said, "though we were losing when playing in Karachi where the crowd came in large numbers to witness the matches and supported us. It gives us confidence and an advantage to the team," he said.

Imad said a great crowd was seen whenever the matches were held in Rawalpindi so he was hoping to see good attendance at the stadium.

"All-rounder Qasim Akram is a great player and the future of Pakistan cricket. But unfortunately, he is not getting the chance as you have to play a Playing XI and we are going with experienced players. But I hope he will represent Pakistan in future," he said.

About Pindi's pitch, he said he feels the bowlers shouldn't be here as the wicket was perfect for T20s and the conditions suit teams scoring high scores.

Imad said bowler Tabraiz Shami was the No 1 bowler in the world but we first went for Imran Tahir who is also the best. "He has good stats and we pick and choose after seeing the conditions. So it is a part of the game and we try to give everyone a chance," he said.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings cancelled their practice at Islamabad Club due to rain.

Speaking prior to Imad, Peshawar Zalmi opener Mohammad Haris said Zalmi was a consistent team which has been in the playoffs of all PSL editions. "We will try to come back in the tournament as there are five matches left," he said.

He said he was satisfied with his performance in the tournament. "I play the type of cricket my team demands me. When we play fast cricket then there are many faults which occur but we have to accept that as it's part of the game," he said.

He said every youngster wishes to play along with Zalmi Skipper Babar Azam and learn. "Babar is always teaching us about cricket and my effort is also to learn a lot from him," he said.

He said he was working on his technique. "The coaches have told me that I have the ability to score big runs so I'll try to convert my innings into big scores," he said.