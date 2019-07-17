Imad, Munir, Sabrina, Daliah Win Matches
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:19 AM
Imad Ali, Munir Naeem, Sabrina Khan and Daliah Shazim were victorious in the boys/girls singles under-10 category of the 2nd Chairman JSCS Open Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club, Karachi
In the under-10 category, Imad beat Nibras Zeeshan by 4-2, 4-2; Munir beat Zain Nomi by 4-2, 4-1; Sabrina got a walk over against Muhammad Ali and Daliah beat Maaz Naeem by 4-0, 4-0, said a press release issued here.