Imad, Munir, Sabrina, Daliah win matches

Imad Ali, Munir Naeem, Sabrina Khan and Daliah Shazim were victorious in the boys/girls singles under-10 category of the 2nd Chairman JSCS Open Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Imad Ali, Munir Naeem, Sabrina Khan and Daliah Shazim were victorious in the boys/girls singles under-10 category of the 2nd Chairman JSCS Open Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club, Karachi

In the under-10 category, Imad beat Nibras Zeeshan by 4-2, 4-2; Munir beat Zain Nomi by 4-2, 4-1; Sabrina got a walk over against Muhammad Ali and Daliah beat Maaz Naeem by 4-0, 4-0, said a press release issued here.